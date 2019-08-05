Dream11 Team Netherlands vs United Arab Emirates Second T20I – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Second T20I NED vs UAE at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen: UAE started their tour on a high as they defeated the Netherlands in first of the four-match T20I series. Ashfaq Ahmed scored a brilliant 54 off 35 balls top of the order to give the visitors a brisk start. Later in the innings Mohammad Usman made sure that UAE reach a commendable score as he hit his way around for 34-ball 52. UAE posted 181/5 at the end of their 20 overs.

Chasing, Netherlands got off to a good start but fell behind the run-rate soon after. Opening the innings, in-form opener Max O’Dowd played brilliantly for his quick-fire 51 in just 35 balls. But lack of support from the other end did not help his team’s cause. Also, the inability of the other batsmen to keep in pace with the increasing run-rate meant the Netherlands falling well short of the winning total.

Netherlands vs UAE Match Details

Toss: The toss between Netherlands and UAE will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Scott Edwards.

Batsmen: Max O’Dowd, Muhammad Usman, Rameez Shahzad, Ben Coopper.

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed.

Bowlers: Mohammad Naveed, Pieter Seelaar, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover.

My Dream11 Team

Max O’Dowd, Muhammad Usman, Rameez Shahzad, Ben Coopper, Scott Edwards, Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Mohammad Naveed, Pieter Seelaar, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover.

Probable Playing XIs–

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper, Saqib Zulfiqar, Scott Edwards (WK), Sikander Zulfiqar, Pieter Seelaar (C), Antonius Staal, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Philippe Boissevain.

UAE: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, Rameez Shahzad, Ghulam Shabber (WK), Mohammad Boota, Mohammad Naveed (C), Ahmed Raza, Sultan Ahmed, Qadeer Ahmed, Zahoor Khan.

Squads–

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper, Saqib Zulfiqar, Scott Edwards (WK), Sikander Zulfiqar, Pieter Seelaar (C), Sebastiaan Braat, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Philippe Boissevain, Hidde Overdijk, Antonius Staal.

UAE: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, Rameez Shahzad, Ghulam Shabber (WK), Mohammad Boota, Mohammad Naveed (C), Ahmed Raza, Sultan Ahmed, Qadeer Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Waheed Ahmed, Darius D’Silva, Zawar Farid.