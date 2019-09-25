Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team NSW vs SAU – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 6 Between New South Wales vs South Australia, Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 at Allan Border Field, Brisbane: After losing against the same opponents Queensland Bulls in their opening fixture of the ongoing Marsh ODI Cup, both New South Wales Blues and South Australia search for the first win of the tourney at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. South Australia was defeated by 7 wickets, whereas, New South Wales was pummeled by 4 wickets. After the defeats, both NSW and SAU are lying at the bottom half of the table and are in a desperate search for a win to get their ODD campaign back on track.

TOSS – The toss between New South Wales and South Australia will take place at 4.30 AM (IST)!

Time: 5 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

My Dream11 Team

Callum Ferguson, Kurtis Patterson, Alex Carey (WK), Jack Edwards, Jake Lehmann, Cameron Valente, Tom Cooper, Moises Henriques (C), Sean Abbott (vc), Kane Richardson, Mickey Edwards.

NSW vs SAU Probable Playing XIs —

New South Wales: Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Arjun Nair, Nick Bertus, Peter Nevill (C/wk), Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams/Nathan McAndrew, Harry Conway, Mickey Edwards.

South Australia: Alex Carey (wk), Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Jake Lehmann (C), Tom Cooper, Alex Ross, Cameron Valente, Joe Mennie, Adam Zampa, Wes Agar, Kane Richardson.

SQUADS —

New South Wales: Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Nicholas Bertus, Peter Nevill (wk/C), Arjun Nair, Sean Abbott, Nathan McAndrew, Mickey Edwards, Harry Conway, Liam Hatcher, Daniel Sams, Matthew Gilkes.

South Australia: Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Jake Lehmann (C), Alex Carey (wk), Tom Cooper, Alex Ross, Cameron Valente, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Joe Mennie, Wes Agar, Lloyd Pope, Harry Nielsen, Luke Robins.

