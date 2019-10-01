Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team NSW vs WAU– Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 12 Between New South Wales vs Western Australia, Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney: In match no.11 of Marsh One-Day Cup 2019, bottom-placed New South Wales will take on table-toppers Western Australia at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. It will also be a rematch of sorts between the two sides. In their last league encounter, Western Australia’s clinched a thrilling eight-run win over New South Wales as DLS method played its part in a rain-curtailed contest. With that, the WAU extended their winning streak to three matches. Western Australia won their first two games of Marsh One-Day Cup by 100+ margins. Shaun Marsh’s first fifty of the season helped Western Australia to finish on 210/6 in the restricted 35 overs and the hosts got a revised target of 244 runs.

TOSS – The toss between New South Wales vs Western Australia will take place at 4.30 AM (IST).

Time: 5 AM IST

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney.

My Dream11 Team

Ashton Turner, Shaun Marsh (vc), Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis (C), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Mickey Edwards, Jhye Richardson.

NSW vs WAU Probable Playing XIs —

New South Wales: Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Arjun Nair, Nick Bertus, Peter Nevill (C/wk), Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Harry Conway, Mickey Edwards.

Western Australia: D’Arcy Short, Josh Philippe (wk), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh (C), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson.

SQUADS —

New South Wales: Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Nicholas Bertus, Peter Nevill (wk/C), Daniel Fallins, Arjun Nair, Sean Abbott, Mickey Edwards, Harry Conway, Liam Hatcher, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Matthew Gilkes.

Western Australia: Josh Philippe (wk), D Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh (C), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Cameron Green, Matthew Kelly.

