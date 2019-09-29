NSW vs WAU Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team New South Wales vs Western Australia Match 9 Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 Australian ODD – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match NSW vs WAU: Having been played as a single block of matches at the beginning of the season for the past six years, this summer’s tournament will span more than two months from September 21 to November 26 and be split by breaks for the Sheffield Shield.

Another big change this year is the fact the tournament will be played in all six major cities, compared to just a handful of locations in previous seasons. While boutique grounds like Junction Oval in Melbourne and Drummoyne Oval in Sydney will be used again, the tournament will also return to Australia’s major venues, with games to be hosted at the WACA, the SCG, the MCG, the Gabba and a new venue, Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for NSW vs WAU

My Dream11 Team

Ashton Turner, Shaun Marsh, Jack Edwards (vice-captain), Josh Philippe (wicket-keeper), Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis (captain), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Mickey Edwards, Jhye Richardson

The match starts at 5:00 AM IST (September 30)

NSW vs WAU Predicted 11

New South Wales (Probable XI): Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Arjun Nair, Nick Bertus, Peter Nevill (captain and wicket-keeper), Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Harry Conway, Mickey Edwards.

Western Australia (Probable XI): D’Arcy Short, Josh Philippe (wicket-keeper), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson.

SQUADS:

New South Wales Squad: Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Nicholas Bertus, Peter Nevill(w/c), Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Sean Abbott, Mickey Edwards, Harry Conway, Liam Hatcher, Nathan McAndrew, Matthew Gilkes

Western Australia Squad: Josh Philippe(w), D Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh(c), Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Cameron Green, Matthew Kelly, Hilton Cartwright

