Dream11 Team NZ-U19 vs BD-U19 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 2nd Youth ODI Between New Zealand U19 vs Bangladesh U19, Youth ODI Series 2019 at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln: Hosts New Zealand will look to bounce back in the second Youth ODI after a moral-shattering defeat versus Bangladesh in the series opener. The visitors Bangladesh started their tour of New Zealand on high as they registered a big win in the warm-up match and followed it up with 1-0 lead in the 5-match Youth ODI series. In the first ODI, the Bangladeshi pacers restricted the home side to a paltry score of 176. Keeper Ben Pomare’s 40 was the highest individual score for the Kiwis in that match. Bangladesh was four down for 99 runs but their skipper Akbar Ali ensured there was no more fall of wickets.

My Dream11 Team

Tanzid Hassan, Conor Ansell, Thomas Zohrab, Akbar Ali (C), Shamim Hossain (vc), Towhid Hridoy, Jesse Tashkoff (C), Ollie White, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam and Ryan Jackson.

NZ-U19 vs BD-U19 Predicted XIs

New Zealand Under-19: Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Conor Ansell, Thomas Zohrab, Jesse Tashkoff, William Clark, Ben Pomare (wk), Joey Field, Fergus Lellman, Adithya Ashok, Ryan Jackson.

Bangladesh Under-19: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Akbar Ali (C/wk), Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan.

SQUADS:

New Zealand: Adithya Ashok, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, Rhys Mariu (C), Ben Pomare (wk), Jesse Tashkoff, Ollie White, Conor Ansell, Ryan Jackson, Fergus Lellman, Thomas Zohrab, William Clark, Kristian Clarke, Jock McKenzie, Tim Pringle, David Hancock, Quinn Sunde, Devan Vishvaka.

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (C/wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Avishek Das, Asadullah Galib, Anik Sarker Shatu, Hasan Murad.

