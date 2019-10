Dream11 Prediction

Team New Zealand Under 19 vs Bangladesh Under 19, 5th Youth ODI, Bangladesh Under 19 tour of New Zealand, 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BD-U19 vs NZ-U19 at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln:

Once again, the hosts will play for pride. Visitors Bangladesh won the first three matches in the process winning the series. Then New Zealand pulled one back and now they will be hoping to finish the five-match ODI series on a high.

New Zealand Under 19 vs Bangladesh Under 19 Match Details

Time: The match starts at 3:00 AM IST.

Toss: 3.30 AM (IST).

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln.

BD-U19 vs NZ-U19 My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Akbar Ali, B Pomare

Batters – Tanzid Hassan (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, D Vishavaka

All-Rounders – Towhid Hridoy, W Clark, J Tashkoff (VC)

Bowlers – Avishek Das, H Dickson, Adithya Ashok

My Dream11

Akbar Ali, B Pomare, Tanzid Hassan (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, D Vishavaka, Towhid Hridoy, W Clark, J Tashkoff (VC), Avishek Das, H Dickson, Adithya Ashok

BD-U19 vs NZ-U19 Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Under-19s: OJ White, KLD Vishvaka, FF Lellman, WJ Clark, JM Tashkoff (c), JJ McKenzie, BJ Pomare (wk), A Ashok, JFA Field, DB Hancock, RD Jackson

Bangladesh Under-19s: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (c) (wk), Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Murad, Avishek Das, Asadullah Galib

SQUADS:

Bangladesh U19: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (wk/captain), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Asadullah Galib, Anik Sarker Shatu, Hasan Murad, Avishek Das

New Zealand U19: Ollie White(c), Thomas Zohrab, Conor Ansell, William Clark, Jock McKenzie, Devan Vishvaka, Quinn Sunde (wk), Tim Pringle, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, David Hancock, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, Rhys Mariu, Ben Pomare, Jesse Tashkoff, Ryan Jackson, Fergus Lellman

