Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match NZ vs IND in Hamilton: India will look to continue their rich vein of form and seal their first-ever T20I series win in New Zealand when they take on the Black Caps in the third match at the Seddon Park on Wednesday. In the first two matches of the series, the visitors thoroughly dominated New Zealand in all the departments.

In the first match, the men in blue chased down the 204-run target with utmost ease, showing their batting depth whereas in the second T20I, it was the bowlers upped the ante and restricted the Black Caps to a below-par total of 132/5 at the Eden Park.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been India’s lynchpin when it comes to batting. Rahul, in particular, has impressed everyone and seems to enjoy the dual role of opening the innings as well as keeping wickets. Iyer, on the other hand, has showed tremendous maturity and application and has made sure he owns the much-debated no. 4 spot.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson will hope they come out with an improved performance in all the three departments and keep the series alive. New Zealand have been hampered with injuries to multiple regular players compiled with their poor run in recent times.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand and India U19 will take place at 12 PM (IST).

Time: 12.20 PM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul (C), Tim Seifert

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson (VC), Colin Munro

All-Rounders – Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Scott Kuggeleijn

NZ vs IND Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell.

NZ vs IND SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ India Dream11 Team/ New Zealand Dream11 Team/ NZ Dream11 Team/ IND Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.