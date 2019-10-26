Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team New Zealand XI vs England 1st T20 Practice Match – Cricket Tips For Today’s NZ-XI vs ENG XI Match at Lincoln: After a well-deserved break of almost a month, England cricket team will begin its T20 World Cup 2020 preparations with a tour of New Zealand starting on Sunday. England will take on New Zealand XI in the first practice match of the tour. After winning their maiden World Cup title, England has set its sights upon next year’s marquee event and have added a few relatively unknown quantities in Tom Banton, Matthew Parkinson and Saqib Mahmood in their squad for the T20 series.

On the other side, New Zealand XI boasts of a top-heavy batting order with the likes of Colin Munro and Tim Seifert set to shoulder the majority of the burden. With the experience of Anton Devcich and Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand XI cannot be considered as pushovers. It will be an exciting battle to watch for all the cricket lovers around the world.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand XI and England will take place at 6 AM (IST).

Time: 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

My Dream11 Team

Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Brett Hampton, Josh Clarkson, Jonny Bairstow (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Chris Jordan (VC), Pat Brown, Lockie Ferguson.

NZ-XI vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand XI: Colin Munro (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Anton Devcich, Anaru Kitchen, Josh Clarkson, Brett Hampton, Katene Clarke, Blake Coburn, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Gibson, Christian Leopard, Anurag Verma

England: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Denly, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Pat Brown, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid.

SQUADS

New Zealand XI: Colin Munro (C), Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Anaru Kitchen, Anton Devcich, Josh Clarkson, Brett Hampton, Lockie Ferguson, Anurag Verma, Christian Leopard, Zak Gibson, Blake Coburn.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Patrick Brown, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Denly, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ New Zealand XI Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team/ NZ-XI Dream11 Team/ ENG XI Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.