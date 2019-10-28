Dream11 Prediction

Team New Zealand XI vs England Prediction 2nd T20 Practice Match- Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 2 NZ-XI vs ENG XI at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln:

The visiting England side got their campaign off to a winning start by defeating New Zealand XI by six wickets. England would like to keep the winning momentum going when the two sides meet in the second game on Tuesday. It was a perfect outing for their batsmen especially Jonny Bairstow who scored an unbeaten 78 in the 173-run chase.

England could make a few changes to their playing XI, just to give others a go.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand XI and England will take place at 6 AM (IST).

Time: 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

NZ-XI vs ENG XI My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Tim Seifert (C), Sam Billings

Batsmen – Josh Clarkson, Colin Munro, James Vince

All-Rounders – Anton Devcich, Lewis Gregory, Joe Denly

Bowlers – Patrick Brown, Matthew Parkinson (VC), Tom Curran

My Dream11 Team

Tim Seifert (C), Sam Billings, Josh Clarkson, Colin Munro, James Vince, Anton Devcich, Lewis Gregory, Joe Denly, Patrick Brown, Matthew Parkinson (VC), Tom Curran

NZ-XI vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand XI: Colin Munro (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Anton Devcich, Anaru Kitchen, Christian Leopard, Josh Clarkson, Katene Clarke, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Blake Coburn/Zak Gibson, Lockie Ferguson.

England: Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (WK), Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood/Tom Curran, Matthew Parkinson, Patrick Brown.

SQUADS

New Zealand XI: Colin Munro (C), Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Anaru Kitchen, Anton Devcich, Josh Clarkson, Brett Hampton, Lockie Ferguson, Anurag Verma, Christian Leopard, Zak Gibson, Blake Coburn.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Patrick Brown, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Denly, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood.

