Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team NLR vs CGR – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 2 Between NLCB Revellers vs Courts Gladiators, Women’s Caribbean Premier T10 League 2019: To promote the Women’s game among the audience, Cricket West Indies has come up with a unique T10 style tournament which includes some exhibition games ahead of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoffs. NLCB Revellers and Courts Gladiators are the two teams announced to play two games in the competition. NLCB Revellers won the first match which was played ahead of the 2nd Qualifier. Revellers beat Gladiators by 8 wickets and four balls to spare at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. Skipper Stafanie Taylor scored 36 off only 18 balls to chase down the target with ease.

Courts Gladiators, led by Afy Fletcher batted first and finished on 74/2 in the 10 overs. Hayley Matthews scored an unbeaten 46 from 33 balls for the Gladiators.

TOSS – The toss between NLCB Revellers vs Courts Gladiators will take place at 10 PM (IST).

Time: 9.30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper – Kycia Knight

Batters – Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Sheneta Grimmond

All-Rounders – Stacy-Ann King, Stafanie Taylor (VC), Hayley Matthews (C), Afy Fletcher

Bowlers – Erva Giddings, Anisa Mohammed, Caneisha Isaac

My Dream11 Team

Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Sheneta Grimmond, Stacy-Ann King, Stafanie Taylor (VC), Hayley Matthews (C), Afy Fletcher, Kycia Knight, Erva Giddings, Anisa Mohammed and Caneisha Isaac.

NLR vs CGR Probable Playing XIs —

NLCB Revellers: Jodian Morgan, Chinelle Henry, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Natasha McLean, Stafanie Taylor (C), Reniece Boyce (WK), Stacy-Ann King, Karishma Ramharack, Anisa Mohammed, Caneisha Isaac.

Courts Gladiators: Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Kyshona Knight, Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond, Afy Fletcher (C), Qiana Joseph, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman.

