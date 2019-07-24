Dream11 Team Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match NOR vs NOT at Trent Bridge, Nottingham: With both the team losing their first games, Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire will look to revive their fate when they face each other in the first match of the day. Chasing 162 in their first game of North Group against Worcestershire, Nottinghamshire failed massively in the batting department. Other than Alex Hales, who scored some important runs and kept his team’s hope alive, no other batsman looked comfortable in their stays.

Having suffered a similar kind of fate in the first match, Northamptonshire would also hope to register their first game of the season. Fielding first, the bowlers produced a spirited performance as they restricted Durham to 148. While chasing, their batsmen failed to show any authority over the opponent bowlers and could not see their team past the winning total.

Toss: The toss between Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire is scheduled to take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington is a keeper who bats at the top and thus fills all the boxes for the job of a glove worker in a modern T20 team.

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Jake Libby, Ben Duckett should not have any problem in finding their place in today’s fantasy team. Also, Alex Wakely can be included to get depth in the batting order and for his ability to hit hard in the slog overs.

Bowlers: Harry Gurney, Ben Sanderson and Graeme White should be the specialist bowlers in today’s fantasy teams.

All-rounders: With such high profile names in this section, this team is bound to be dominated by some world-class all-rounders. Daniel Christian, Sambit Patel and Joshua Cobb will form an equal balance between the bat and the ball and cause nightmare to any opposition.

My Dream XI Team

Alex Hales, Adam Rossington, Ben Duckett, Jake Libby, Alex Wakely, Daniel Christian, Sambit Patel, Joshua Cobb, Harry Gurney, Ben Sanderson, Graeme White.

Probable Playing XIs:

Nottinghamshire: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Jake Libby, Tom Moores (WK), Daniel Christian (C), Samit Patel, Luke Wood, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball, Harry Gurney.

Northamptonshire: Charlie Thruston, Adam Rossington (WK), Joshua Cobb (C), Matt Coles, Alex Wakely, Dwaine Pretorius, Rob Keogh, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Sole, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson.

Squads

Nottinghamshire: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Jake Libby, Tom Moores (WK), Daniel Christian (C), Samit Patel, Luke Wood, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball, Harry Gurney, Chris Nash, Luke Fletcher, Sol Budinger.

Northamptonshire: Charlie Thruston, Adam Rossington (WK), Joshua Cobb (C), Matt Coles, Alex Wakely, Dwaine Pretorius, Rob Keogh, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Sole, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Nathan Buck, Luke Procter, Ben Curran.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NOT Dream11 Team/ NOR Dream11 Team/ Nottinghamshire​ Dream11 Team/ Northamptonshire​ Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.