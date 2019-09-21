DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team NOT vs WOR Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 1st Semifinal Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire at Edgbaston, Birmingham: It has all boiled down to the final three matches to decide the winner of Vitality T20 Blast 2019 competition. After two months of action-packed matches, exhilarating finishes, we are ready with the four semifinalists. In the 1st semifinal, Nottinghamshire will take on defending champions Worcestershire at the iconic Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham. Notts booked their semifinal spot courtesy a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Middlesex with openers Chris Nash (74) and Alex Hales (83) making light work of the 161-run target set by Simpson-led Middlesex. Worcestershire, on the other hand, will be looking to qualify for the finals for the second time running.

TOSS – The toss between Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire will take place at 3 PM (IST)!

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Ben Cox

Batsmen- Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Ros Whiteley, Chris Nash

All-rounders- Moeen Ali, Dan Christian, Samit Patel

Bowlers– Ed Barnard, Patrick Brown, Luke Wood

My Dream11 Team

Moeen Ali (C), Dan Christian (vc), Alex Hales, Samit Patel, Ben Duckett, Chris Nash, Ros Whiteley, Ben Cox, Patrick Brown, Luke Wood, Ed Barnard

NOT vs WOR Probable Playing XIs —

Nottinghamshire: Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Jake Libby, Samit Patel, Tom Moores (wk), Dan Christian (C), Imad Wasim, Luke Wood, Mattew Carter, Harry Gurney.

Worcestershire: Jack Leach, Riki Wessels, Moeen Ali (C), Ben Cox (wk), Thomas Charles Fell, Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Daryl Mitchell, Dillion Pennington, Charlie Morris, Patrick Brown.

SQUADS —

Worcestershire (From): Joe Leach, Riki Wessels, Moeen Ali (C), Ben Cox (wk), Thomas Charles Fell, Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Daryl Mitchell, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, Patrick Brown, Adam Finch, George Rhodes, Brett Oliveira, Josh Tongue.

Nottinghamshire (From): Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Jake Libby, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (C), Jake Ball, Matthew Carter, Joe Clarke, Harry Gurney, Luke Wood, Paul Coughlin, Steven Mullaney.

