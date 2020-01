Dream11 Team

NZ-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11: Captain, Vice-Captain For New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women at Seddon Park Hamilton 6:30 AM IST:

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women will take place at 6 AM (IST).

Time: 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

NZ-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Women: Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Lauren Down, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (C), Rachel Priest (wk), Katie Perkins, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Anna Peterson/Leigh Kasperek, Holly Huddleston, Rosemary Mair.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luss, Dane Van Niekerk (C), Mignon du Preez, Trisha Chetty, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas.

NZ-W vs SA-W SQUADS

New Zealand Women: Lauren Down, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (C), Katie Perkins, Rachel Priest (wk), Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Rosemary Mair, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Anna Peterson, Jess Kerr

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk (C), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

