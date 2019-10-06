Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team OMN vs IRE – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 3 Between Oman vs Ireland, T20I Series 2019 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman: The two unbeaten teams of the tournament will take on each other in an exciting Oman Pentangular T20I Series. Hosts Oman will face Ireland in a gripping contest at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. In the tournament opener, Oman registered a big win over Hong Kong after restricting the tourists for a low score of 96/9. The home side chased down the target with seven wickets in hand and 37 balls to spare.

On the other side, Ireland started their journey with a comfortable win over the Netherlands. Ireland took sweet revenge from the Dutch side after losing the recently concluded T20I Tri-series at home. They settled the scores with a 6-wicket win on Saturday.

TOSS – The toss between Oman and Ireland will take place at 10.30 AM (IST).

Time: 11 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman

My Dream11 Team

S Goud, P Stirling (C), H Tector, Suraj Kumar, Z Maqsood (vc), A Ilyas, Khawar Ali, M Adair, Bilal Khan, B Rankin and C Young.

OMN vs IRE Probable Playing XIs —

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Suraj Kumar (wk), Khurram Nawaz Khan, Syed Amir Kaleem, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Ahmed Fayyaz Butt and Bilal Khan.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Gary Wilson (C/wk), Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young.

SQUADS —

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin O Brien, Gary Wilson (wk/C), Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, Stuart Thompson, Barry McCarthy, Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh.

Oman: Khawar Ali, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Suraj Kumar (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Nawaz, Bilal Khan, Aamir Kaleem, Sandeep Goud, Sufyan Mehmood, Mehran Khan, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Jay Odedra.

