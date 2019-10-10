Dream11 Prediction

Team Oman vs Nepal, Match 10, Oman Pentangular T20I Series – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match OMN vs NEP at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat:

Oman has been the best team of the tournament and with their huge win over the Netherlands, they have gone to the top of the points table. Nepal has had a decent tournament, where they have won two games against Hong Kong and Netherland, but have lost to Oman. They have an outside chance of making the finals but for that, they need a big win over Oman. Nepal would hope Sandeep Lamichhane rises to the occasion and delivers.

TOSS – The toss between Oman vs Nepal will take place at 3.00 PM!

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat

My Dream11

Suraj Kumar, Paras Khadka, Ishan Pandey, Aarif Sheikh, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas, Khawar Ali (C), KC Karan (VC), Amir Kaleem, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara

OMN vs NEP Predicted 11

Oman: Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Amir Kaleem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Suraj Kumar, Fayyaz Butt, Mohammad Nadeem, Khurram Nawaz, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan.

Nepal: Ishan Pandey, Paras Khadka (C), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Abinash Bohara.

SQUADS:

Nepal: Ishan Pandey, Paras Khadka (C), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Abinash Bohara, Pawan Sarraf, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Malla, Sushan Bhari.

Oman: Khawar Ali, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Amir Kaleem, Khurram Nawaz, Sandeep Goud, Suraj Kumar (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Mehran Khan, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Jay Odedra, Sufyan Mehmood, Mehran Khan, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Jay Odedra

