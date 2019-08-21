Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Team Oman vs PNG Prediction Scotland ODI Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s ODI Match OMA vs PNG at Mannofield Park, Aberdeen: Oman got their tourney off to a dream start with two consecutive wins, but what followed next set them back. An 85-run loss to hosts Scotland meant they were pegged back in the race. On the other hand, Papua New Guinea lost all their three matches and now all they want to do is play party spoilers to Oman.

TOSS – The toss between Oman and PNG will take place at 3:00 PM (IST)!

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Mannofield Park, Aberdeen.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Kiplin Doriga

Batters – Assad Vala (C), Khawar Ali (VC), Tony Ura, Ajay Lalcheta

All-Rounders – Zeeshan Maqsood, Chad Soper, Aqib Ilyas

Bowlers – Nosaina Pokana, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

My Dream XI Team

Kiplin Doriga, Assad Vala (C), Khawar Ali (VC), Tony Ura, Ajay Lalcheta, Zeeshan Maqsood, Chad Soper, Aqib Ilyas, Nosaina Pokana, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Probable Playing XIs —

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Sandeep Goud, Khurram Nawaz, Fayyaz Butt, Ajay Lalcheta, Bilal Khan.

Papua New Guinea (P.N.G): Tony Ura, Gaudi Toka, Assad Vala (C), Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Lega Siaka, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana.

SQUADS —

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Lega Siaka (C), Kiplin Doriga (WK), Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Gaudi Toka, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana, Riley Hekure, Hiri Hiri, Simon Atai.

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Sandeep Goud, Khurram Nawaz, Fayyaz Butt, Ajay Lalcheta, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Aamir Kaleem, Jay Odedra.

