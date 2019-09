Dream11 Prediction

Team Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match 2 PAK vs SL at National Stadium, Karachi:

After rain dashed the excitement during the 1st ODI, 2nd ODI had to be rescheduled. The crowd would be excited once again to welcome international cricket in Pakistan soil after 10 years. Hosts Pakistan will start as favourites against a depleted Sri Lankan outfit. Sarfaraz and his men would be mindful of not taking Sri Lanka lightly as they can spring a surprise.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will take place at 2.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Average first innings score: 246 (in 46 ODIs at the venue)

Record of the chasing teams: Won – 23; Lost – 21

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batsmen – Babar Azam (C), Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Avishka Fernando (VC)

All-Rounders – Imad Wasim, Dasun Shanaka, Wanidu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Isuru Udana.

My Dream11

Sadeera Samarawickrama, Babar Azam (C), Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Avishka Fernando (VC), Imad Wasim, Dasun Shanaka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Isuru Udana.

PAK vs SL Probable Playing XIs —

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK) Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne (C), Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan.

SQUADS —

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK) Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Abid Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne (C), Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan, Danushka Gunathilaka, Angelo Perera, Minod Bhanuka, Kasun Rajitha.

