Team Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Sri Lanka Tour of Pakistan, 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match 2 SL vs PAK at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore:

Sri Lanka did the unexpected as they beat a formidable Pakistan side at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore by 64 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series. Even after young Pakistan pacer, Mohammed Husnain became the youngest to scalp a hattrick, the hosts were outplayed. Now, they would like to bounce back in the second T20I. The loss must have hurt the hosts because they lost to a weakened Sri Lankan outfit. Pakistan would be cautious against Isuru Idana, who picked up four wickets for merely 11 runs.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place at 6.30 PM

Time: 7.00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

PAK vs SL My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batsmen – Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Danushka Gunathilaka (VC), Babar Azam (C), Ahmed Shehzad

All-Rounders – Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan

SL vs PAK Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad/Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf/Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Dasun Shanaka (C), Shehan Jayasuriya, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep

SQUADS:

PAKISTAN (FROM): Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Asif Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari

SRI LANKA (FROM): Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka(c), Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Madushanka, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Kumara, Wanindu Hasaranga

