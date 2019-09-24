Dream11 Predictions

Team Papua New Guinea vs Namibia ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 1st T20I Match PNG vs NAM at Lauderhill:

High-on-confidence Namibia registered their 3rd back-to-back win in the United Nations Tri-series and in the process, moved ahead of the USA in the points tally. Had they not lost the first game against the hosts, Namibia would have topped the ICC CWC League Two 2019-22. They are currently behind Scotland whose NRR is only 0.05 higher. Now Namibia will face Papua New Guinea in a 2-match T20I series in Florida.

TOSS – The toss between Papua New Guinea vs Namibia will take place at 11:00 PM (IST).

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Lauderhill.

PNG vs NAM My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kiplin Doriga

Batters – Tony Ura, Steven Baard (C), JP Kotze

All-Rounders – Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Gerhard Erasmus, Craig Williams

Bowlers – Christi Viljoen, Bernard Scholtz, Norman Vanua (VC)

Kiplin Doriga, Tony Ura, Steven Baard (C), JP Kotze, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Gerhard Erasmus, Craig Williams, Christi Viljoen, Bernard Scholtz, Norman Vanua (VC)

PNG vs NAM Predicted 11

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, Craig Williams, Bernard Scholtz, Zane Green (wk), Zhivago Groenewald, JJ Smit, Pikky Ya France

PNG: Tony Ura, Gaudi Toka, Assad Vala (captain), Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Lega Siaka, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Nosaina Pokana

SQUADS:

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz (wk), JJ Smit, Pikky Ya France, Tangeni Lungameni, Zane Green, Christi Viljoen, Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Zhivago Groenewald, JP Kotze, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Gaudi Toka, Assad Vala (captain), Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Lega Siaka, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Nosaina Pokana, Alei Nao, Riley Hekure, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Simon Atai

