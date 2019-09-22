Dream11 Predictions

Team Papua New Guinea vs Namibia Tri-Nations ODI 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20I Match 5 PNG vs NAM at Lauderhill

Both the sides have taken giant strides in international cricket and are improving with every passing match. While Papua New Guinea is good at chasing and would look to bat second if they win the toss. It is a good batting pitch and will not change much through the course of the match.

My Dream11 Team

Tony Ura, Karl Birkenstock, Zane Green, JP Kotze, Charles Amini (captain), Assad Vala, Zhivago Groenewald (vice-captain), Chad Soper, Nosaina Pokana, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila,

The match starts at 7:15 PM IST

PNG vs NAM Predicted 11

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, Craig Williams, Bernard Scholtz, Zane Green (wk), Zhivago Groenewald, JJ Smit, Pikky Ya France

PNG: Tony Ura, Gaudi Toka, Assad Vala (captain), Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Lega Siaka, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Nosaina Pokana

SQUADS:

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz (wk), JJ Smit, Pikky Ya France, Tangeni Lungameni, Zane Green, Christi Viljoen, Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Zhivago Groenewald, JP Kotze, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Gaudi Toka, Assad Vala (captain), Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Lega Siaka, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Nosaina Pokana, Alei Nao, Riley Hekure, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Simon Atai

