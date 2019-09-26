Dream11 Predictions

Team PAT vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 108 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur:

Dabang Delhi will lock horns against Patna Pirates in match number 108 of the Pro Kabaddi League. While Delhi drew their last tie against defending champions Bengaluru Bulls, three-time champion Patna Pirates woeful run this season continued as they lost to Haryana Steelers. Both the sides will look to get back to winning ways. The Pirates have won merely six out of their 17 games this season and it has been individual performances throughout the season that has helped them win. As a team, they have not combined well and that is something they can rectify when they take on Delhi. The Pirates are placed ninth in the points table, which means their chances of making the playoffs is bleak.

Delhi will start as overwhelming favourites against Patna. Delhi has got the better of Patna earlier this season and would hope for a repeat. Delhi has been in ominous form this season, winning 13 out of 17 games. This is the only match of the day.

TOSS – The toss between Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Naveen Kumar (R), Pardeep Narwal (R), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (All rounder), Ravinder Pahal (D), Joginder Singh (D), Chandran Ranjit (R).

Predicted Starting 7s —

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Ravinder Pahal (D), Vijay (All rounder), Joginder Singh (D), Meraj Sheykh (All rounder), Chandran Ranjit (R), Vishal Mane (D).

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Mohammad Esmaeil (R), Monu (R), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (All rounder), Jaideep (D).

