Team PAT vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 123 Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Fortunegiants at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida:

With both Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortunegiants out of the playoffs race, this game will be like a dead rubber. Both sides will look to finish the season on a high. In the earlier fixture in the tournament, the Fortunegiants got the better of the Pirates, who have had a woeful season. In fact, both the sides could also try their bench strength as they will play for pride.

TOSS – The toss between Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Pardeep Narwal (R), Rohit Gulia (All-rounder), Hadi Oshtorak (All-rounder), Sunil Kumar (D), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Sachin (R).

Predicted Starting 7s

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Rohit Gulia (All rounder), Sunil Kumar (D), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), GB More (R), Sonu Jaglan (R), Ankit (D).

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Mohammad Esmaeil (R), Monu (R), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (All rounder), Jaideep (D).

