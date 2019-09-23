Dream11 Predictions

Team PAT vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 104 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur:

As Haryana Steelers get ready to lock horns with the Pirates, eyes would be on the face-off of the raiders, Pardeep Narwal and Vikas Kandola. Kandola has had a breathtaking season and now facing Pardeep would be a treat for fans. the Steelers are placed third in the points table as they won six matches and lost their last encounter. They would look to get back to winning ways when they face the Pirates.

The Pirates would hope star raider Pardeep Narwal strikes top-form and helps his team to a much-needed win. They are placed ninth in the points table and would look to surge as the league stage comes to an end.

TOSS – The toss between Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Vikas Kandola, Pardeep Narwa, Naveen.

Defenders: Sunil, Cheralathan, Ravi Kumar.

All-Rounders: Hadi Oshtorak

My Dream11 Team

Vikas Kandola, Pardeep Narwa, Naveen, Sunil, Cheralathan, Ravi Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak

PAT vs HAR Predicted Starting 7s —

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Sunil (D), Naveen (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ravi Kumar (D), Vinay (R), Prashanth Kumar Rai (R)

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Mohammad Esmaeil (R), Monu (R), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (All rounder), Jaideep (D)

