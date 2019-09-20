DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team PAT vs HYD Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 98 Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall, Pune: Both the teams, Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates, have not had a great season and are placed lowers positions 11 and nine, respectively. The teams would be desperate to get back on to their A-games and end this season of Pro Kabaddi League on a high.

Siddharth Desai has been the lone warrior for the Titans with one after another stellar performance. His colleagues in the raiding department have failed him miserably. Defenders have also not been able to keep in pace with Vishal Bhardwaj, who has been outstanding this season. Kabaddi, being a team sport, required more than the brilliance of two players and the Telugu management would be hoping that the other players take inspiration from Desai and Bhardwaj.

The Patna Pirates, on the other hand, still stand a slim chance to make it to the top four and get a spot in the semi-final. With three consecutive wins, the Pirates would be riding high on confidence ahead of their match against the Titans. Pardeep Narwal, with 152 raid points, has been the star performer for his team throughout the season. The defence has also improved after a dismal start with Neeraj Kumar and Jaideep shouldering the main responsibilities.

TOSS – The toss between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates will take place at 7:25 PM!

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Siddharth Desai, Pardeep Narwal, Jang Kun Lee.

All-rounders: Hadi Oshtorak.

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Jaideep, Neeraj Kumar.

My Dream11 Team

Siddharth Desai, Pardeep Narwal, Jang Kun, Hadi Oshtorak, Vishal Bhardwaj, Jaideep, Neeraj Kumar.

Probable Starting XIs

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Rajnish, Abozar Mighani, Vishal Bharadwaj, C Arun, Farhad Milaghardan.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil, Ashish.

