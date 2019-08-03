Dream11 Team PAT vs JAI Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna: After and explosive Mumbai leg, the action of Pro Kabaddi League will shift to Patna. The opening match of Patna leg will see home team Patna Pirates taking on PKL season one champion Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Pataliputra Sports Complex.

The Pirates are riding high on confidence after a thrilling win 24-23 against Tamil Thalaivas in their last match. While the defensive unit of Patna is looking in top form, the raiders have not performed as well as they should have. Given they have one of the best raiders in the form of Pardeep Narwal, the failure of the raiding department should be a major concern to the team.

The Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have looked a balanced unit on all fronts. They should be fancying their chances against the home team after a morale-boosting performance in their last match which saw them defeat Haryana Steelers by a comprehensive margin of 37-21.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will take place at 7:25 PM!

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

My Dream11 Team

Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Monu, Vishal, Jaideep, Neeraj Kumar, and Amit Hooda.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Seven–

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal(C), Monu, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda(C), Deepak Narwal, Vishal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali, and Ajinkya Pawar.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PAT Dream11 Team/ JAI Dream11 Team/ Patna Pirates Dream11 Team/ Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more