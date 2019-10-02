Dream11 Predictions

Team PAT vs MUM Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 117 Patna Pirates vs U Mumba at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula:

It would be all to play for U Mumba when they lock horns with Patna Pirates. The Pirates have had a season to forget as the three-time champions are already out of the playoffs race. The Pirates could spoil U Mumba’s party with a win. For that to happen, Pardeep Narwal, who has not been at his best this season will have to rise to the occasion. While Pirates lost their last encounter against Dabang Delhi, U Mumba is coming into this game with a win over Tamil Thalaivas. U Mumba will not take the Pirates lightly at this point of time in the tourney.

TOSS – The toss between Patna Pirates vs U Mumba will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Pardeep Narwal (R), Abhishek Singh (D), Arjun Deshwal (R), Hadi Oshtorak (A), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (A), Surender Singh (D).

Predicted Starting 7s

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Mohammad Esmaeil (R), Monu (R), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (All rounder), Jaideep (D).

U Mumba Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali (D), Abhishek Singh (R), Sandeep Narwal (All-rounder), Surender Singh (D), Arjun Deshwal (R), Harender Kumar (D), Rohit Baliyan (R).

