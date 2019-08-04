Dream11 Team PAT vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna: In the second match of a doubleheader on Sunday, home team Patna Pirates will take on Puneri Paltan. Patna lost their last match yesterday to Jaipur Pink Panthers by a big margin of 21-34. The Pirates would be hoping to stage a turnaround in front of the home crowd against a depleted Pune side. Star raider Pardeep Narwal found his best game yesterday but the defensive unit failed him miserably.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, have looked an imbalanced and low-on-confidence unit right from day one. Facing a heavy decimation at the hands of Bengal Warriors they would be expecting some kind of rejuvenation among each other. Raider Nitin Tomar is out for the first half of this season’s Pro Kabaddi League and that seems to have hurt the Paltans unlike anything. Skipper Surjeet Singh is also expected to pull out some exemplary performance as he has been somewhat quiet so far.

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltans will take place at 8:25 PM!

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna.

My Dream11 Team

Pardeep Narwal (C), Pawan Kumar Kadian, Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Girish Maruti Ernak, Neeraj Kumar and Jaideep.

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Predicted Starting Seven–

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal(C), Monu, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.

Puneri Paltans: PO Surjeet Singh(C), Girish Maruti Ernak, Pankaj Mohite/Sushant Sail, Manjeet, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde.

