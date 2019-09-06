DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team PAT vs UP Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 76 Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddha at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru: In what will be a double-header Friday, Patna Pirates will take on U.P Yoddha in the first match of the day. The Pirates are in the middle of a continued poor run in this season’s Pro Kabaddi League and desperately need a win. With nine defeats in 12 matches, the three-time PKL winners are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Despite losing to a much-stronger Bengaluru Bulls in the previous outing, they fought neck-to-neck and it should work as a morale booster for Pardeep Narwal and boys. Also, Narwal would be hoping that his team, especially the defenders, compliment his performance as other than him no one has really displayed their A-game so far in the tournament. Meanwhile, one of three victories for Patna this season has come against today’s opponents which should raise their confidence level ahead of the match.

They might have ended on the losing side when both the sides had met in the first leg of the tournament, U.P Yoddha look a better-poised side now. The Yoddhas are on the back of winning two games on a trot, one of which came against table-topper Bengal Warriors, and would be eager to keep the momentum going. Sumit has been the star defender for his team with 42 tackle points this season along with skipper Nitish Kumar who has managed 30 tackle points so far in the tourney.

The raiders have also not disappointed with Monu Goyat scoring the most number of points (42 from nine matches) in the last few games to consolidate for hid dismal performances in the first half of the league stages. However, it has been Shrikant Jadhav with 62 points in 12 games who has been the star raider for the Noida-based team.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav, Pardeep Narwal.

All-rounders: Vikash Jaglan.

Defenders: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Neeraj Kumar.

My Dream11 Team

Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav, Pardeep Narwal, Vikash Jaglan, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar (C), Neeraj Kumar.

Predicted Starting 7s —

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Ashish, Monu, Jaideep, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammad Esmaeil, Vikash Jaglan.

UP Yoddha: Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Rishank Devadiga, Nitesh Kumar (C).

