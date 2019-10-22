Dream11 Prediction

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 8 Tips PS-W vs MR-W at Junction Oval:

Perth Scorchers will finally play their tournament opener against Melbourne Renegades which is match No 5 of the league. The Renegades have already played two matches where they have won one and lost the other. Meg Lanning is the standout superstar of the Perth Scorchers side. She is one of the best batters in the country (and the world) when it comes to women’s cricket. Lanning is going to be supported by Kim Garth, Chloe Piparo, Amy Ellen Jones, and Georgia Redmayne in the batting department.

TIME- The Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women WBBL match will take place at 07:30 AM (IST).

Date: October 23, 2019 (Wednesday).

Venue: Junction Oval.

PS-W vs MR-W My Dream11 Team

Jones, Lanning, Koski, Piparo, Molineux, Sciver, Garth, Wyatt, Betts, Barsby, Wareham

PS-W vs MR-W Probable Playing XIs —

Melbourne Renegades: Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Molineux, Tammy Beaumont, Claire Koski, Courtney Webb, Jess Duffin (C), Josie Dooley (WK), Maitlan Brown, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu.

Perth Scorchers- Meg Lanning, Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Kath Hempenstall, Amy Jones, Georgia Redmayne, Natalie Sciver

Squads

Melbourne Renegades Women: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Carly Leeson, Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (wk), Jessica Duffin (C), Erica Kershaw, Makinley Blows, Claire Koski, Maitlan Brown, Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham.

Perth Scorchers- Meg Lanning, Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Nicole Bolton, Piepa Cleary, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Amy Jones, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Redmayne, Natalie Sciver

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Team/ Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Team/ PS-W Dream11 Team/ MR-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.