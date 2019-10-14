POL vs IRA Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Brazil vs Japan, POL vs IRA – Volleyball Prediction Tips For Today’s match POL vs IRA 2019: In the Match 62 of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup 2019, Pland will face Iran in the second match of the day. This is the 14th edition of the competition with Japan playing hosts for the 12th successive time starting from 1977. A total of 12 teams qualified for the event including hosts Japan, 2018 world champion Poland along with Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Iran, Egypt, Tunisia, Italy, Russia, United States and Canada. The teams have been divided into two pools of six teams each.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for POL vs IRA

My Dream11 Team

Pawel Zatorski, Javad Karimisouchelmaei, Aliasghar Mojarad, Karol Klos, Wilfredo Leon Venero, Maciej Muzaj

The match starts at 9:00 am IST on October 15 (Tuesday)

SQUADS:

Poland: Maciej Muzaj, Marcin Komenda, Lukasz Kaczmarek, Bartosz Kurek, Artur Szalpuk, Wilfredo Leon Venero, Damian Wojtaszek, Fabian Drzyzga, Grzegorz Lomacz, Michal Kubiak, Aleksander Sliwka, Jakub Kochanowski, Bartlomiej Boladz, Pawel Zatorski, Bartosz Kwolek, Marcin Janusz, Mateusz Bieniek, Tomasz Fornal, Jakub Popiwczak, Michał Szalacha, Piotr Łukasik, Bartlomiej Lemanski, Karol Klos, Rafal Szymura, Norbert Huber

Iran: Milad Ebadipour Ghara H., Mir Saeid Marouflakrani c, Farhad Ghaemi, Seyed Mohammad Mousavi Eraghi, Purya Fayazi D., Mohammadreza Hazratpourtalatappeh, Masoud Gholami, Amir Ghafour, Saber Kazemi, Mohammadjavad Manavinezhad, Aliasghar Mojarad, Ali Shafiei, Meisam Salehi, Salim Cheperli, Mohammadreza Moazzen, Porya Yali, Morteza Sharifi, Amirhossein Esfandiar, Ali Ramezani, Javad Karimisouchelmaei, Amir Hossein Toukhteh, Amin Razavi, Amir Mohammad Falahat Khah, Mehran Feyzemamdoust

