Dream11 Team Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Women Renegades WBBL – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match No. 6 AS-W vs MR-W of Women’s Big Bash League 2019 in Adelaide: In the match no. 5 of Women’s Big Bash League 2019, Adelaide Strikers will take on Melbourne Renegades at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Sunday. The hosts Adelaide produced an impressive all-round effort on Saturday as they defeated Melbourne comprehensively by 6 wickets. A collective bowling effort followed by a big knock from Sophie Devine help the Strikers to start their season on an emphatic note. After being put into bat first, Renegades lost their top four inside Powerplay. Skipper Jessica Duffin (44 off 32 balls) guided Renegades to a below-par score of 117/7 in 20 overs.

Later, Devine’s brilliant knock of 75 (off 45 balls) helped the home team recover from early blows. Devine shared a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket in only 8.2 overs which took the game completely away from the Renegades.

Time: 9 AM IST.

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

My Dream11 Team

Claire Koski, Suzie Bates, Tammy Beaumont, Sophie Devine (C), Tahlia McGrath, Stafanie Taylor (C), Sophie Molineux, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Maitlan Brown and Georgia Wareham.

AS-W vs MR-W Probable Playing XIs —

Adelaide Strikers: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (C), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Stafanie Taylor, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Sarah Coyte, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt, Alex Price.

Melbourne Renegades: Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Molineux, Tammy Beaumont, Claire Koski, Courtney Webb, Jess Duffin (C), Josie Dooley (WK), Maitlan Brown, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu.

SQUADS–

Melbourne Renegades Women: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Carly Leeson, Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (wk), Jessica Duffin (C), Erica Kershaw, Makinley Blows, Claire Koski, Maitlan Brown, Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham.

Adelaide Strikers Women: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (C), Lauren Winfield (wk), Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Darice Brown, Stafanie Taylor, Annie O Neil, Alex Price, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Tegan McPharlin, Katie Mack, Ellie Falconer, Amanda Wellington, Tabatha Saville.

