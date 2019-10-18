Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Women Renegades WBBL – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 2 AS-W vs MR-W of Women’s Big Bash League 2019 in Adelaide: In the first match of Super Saturday, Adelaide Strikers will host Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2019 edition at the Karen Rolton Oval. The two teams will clash twice over the weekend. Both teams will leave no stone unturned to start their WBBL campaign on a high note. In the previous edition, the young Renegades won five out of six matches while advancing into the semifinals. The Renegades nearly took down Sydney Sixers in the semis which ended in a Tie. But Sixers showed better nerved to clinch the match in the Super over. Sophie Molineux’s all-round efforts were one of the reasons for that success.

On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers will be hoping to do better than finish at No.6 this time. Stafanie Taylor’s inclusion and the presence of Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates should help the Strikers to leave an everlasting impression in the tournament.

TOSS – The toss between Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women will take place at 8.30 AM (IST).

Time: 9 AM IST.

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

My Dream11 Team

Josie Dooley, Claire Koski, Tammy Beaumont, Sophie Devine (C), Stafanie Taylor, Sophie Molineux (VC), Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Megan Schutt, Maitlan Brown and Lea Tahuhu.

AS-W vs MR-W Probable Playing XIs —

Adelaide Strikers: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (C), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Stafanie Taylor, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Sarah Coyte, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt, Alex Price.

Melbourne Renegades: Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Molineux, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Duffin (C), Josie Dooley, Claire Koski, Erica Kershaw (WK), Molly Strano, Maitlan Brown, Lea Tahuhu, Georgia Wareham.

SQUADS–

Melbourne Renegades Women: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Carly Leeson, Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (wk), Jessica Duffin (C), Erica Kershaw, Makinley Blows, Claire Koski, Maitlan Brown, Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham.

Adelaide Strikers Women: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (C), Lauren Winfield (wk), Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Darice Brown, Stafanie Taylor, Annie O Neil, Alex Price, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Tegan McPharlin, Katie Mack, Ellie Falconer, Amanda Wellington, Tabatha Saville.

