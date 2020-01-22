Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Group D Match 13 AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 at North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom 1:30 PM IST January 22: Afghanistan created an upset when they crushed hosts South Africa by seven wickets in the tournament opener last week. The skittled SA for 129 thanks to Shafiqullah Ghafari’s 6/15 before chasing down the target in 25 overs. Their opponents UAE also started their tournament with a win, beating Canada by eight wickets. Batting first Canada posted 231/8 in their 50 overs. In reply, UAE chased down the target in 38.4 overs thanks to a century from Figy John who scored an unbeaten 102.

Vriitya Aravind (captain), Abid Mohammadi (vice-captain), Jonathan Figy, Imran Mir, Ibrahim Zadran, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Aryan Lakra, Abdul Rahman, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Noor Ahmad

Afghanistan U19: Farhan Zakhil (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Imran Mir, Rahmanullah, Abid Mohammadi, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Asif Musazai, Abdul Rahman, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq, Sediqullah Atal, Jamshid Khan, Abidullah Taniwal, Zohaib Ahmadzai

United Arab Emirates U19: Aryan Lakra (captain), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Figy John, Ansh Tandon, Kai Smith, Alishan Sharafu, Osama Hassan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Palaniapan, Chathiyan Dashan, Wasi Shah, Akasha Tahir, Rishabh Mukherjee, Ali Naseer

