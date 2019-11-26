Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan vs West Indies Only Test – Cricket Tips For Today’s Test Match AFGH vs WI of Only Test 2019 in Lucknow: After suffering a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of top-ranked India earlier this year, West Indies return to Test whites with a one-off match against Afghanistan in Lucknow that gets underway from November 27. The Jason Holder-led squad will be eyeing return to winning ways. On the other hand, Afghanistan will be highly confident having beaten Bangladesh in their last Test appearance. They might not boast of the history and pedigree of West Indies but make no mistake this Afghanistan squad can punch much above their weight.

TOSS – The toss between Afghanistan and West Indies will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

AFGH vs WI My Dream11 Team

Roston Chase (captain), Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Shai Hope, John Campbell, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Qais Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Jomel Warrican

AFGH vs WI SQUADS

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (captain), Kemar Roach, Rahkeem Cornwall, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shane Dowrich, Sunil Ambris, Jomel Warrican

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai, Rashid Khan (captain), Qais Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Javed Ahmadi, Amir Hamza, Nijat Masood, Karim Janat

