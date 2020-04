ANA vs BUR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Anadolu Efes Istanbul vs Bursaspor Basket Turkish Super League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match ANA vs BUR at Sinan Erdem Dome: Anadolu Efes vs Bursaspor Basketball Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's Basketball match, Anadolu Efes vs Bursaspor Basket Dream11 Team Player List, ANA Dream11 Team Player List, BUR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Basketball Tips Anadolu Efes vs Bursaspor Basket, Basketball Tips – Turkish Super League 2020, Basketball Tips And Predictions – ANA vs BUR Turkish Super League 2020.

ANA vs BUR My Dream11 Team

Chris Jones Jr, Doğuş Balbay, Shane Larkin, Rodrigue Beaubois, Gerald Robinson, Krunoslav Simon, Perry Jones, Duşan Cantekin

ANA vs BUR Squads

Anadolu Efes: Shane Larkin, Bryant Dunston, Vasilije Micić, Tibor Pleiß, Rodrigue Beaubois, Krunoslav Simon, Doğuş Balbay, Adrien Moerman, Sertaç Şanlı, Chris Singleton, James Anderson, Alec Peters, Mustafa Kurtuldum, Omer Can Ilyasoglu, Tolga Geçim, Yigitcan Saybir, Buğrahan Tuncer

Bursaspor: Ender Arslan, Perry Jones, Gian Clavell, İzzet Türkyılmaz, Duşan Cantekin, Gabriel Olaseni, Chris Jones Jr, Can Maxim Mutaf, Tuğberk Gedikli, Gerald Robinson, Tevfik Akdamar, Evren Büker, Mete Tekçevik

