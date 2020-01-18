Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction ATK FC vs FC Goa ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 62 ATK vs FCG at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata: A merger announcement with the century old club Mohun Bagan likely to boost their fan base, ATK will play with fresh impetus when they face leaders FC Goa in an Indian Super League clash on Saturday. ATK’s principal owners R P Sanjiv Goenka Group on Thursday announced acquiring a majority 80 per cent stake of Mohun Bagan as the merged club, ATK Mohun Bagan, will come into existence in June and will compete in the ISL 2020-21.

For the two-time former ISL champions, it will be a win-win situation as they were struggling to create a fan base in the city of the Big Two — Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. They will now hope for a broadening of their fan base after the merger. This will be ATK’s first match after the merger announcement and the team will look to play with renewed vigour and return to winning ways.

The match between ATK FC and FC Goa will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST. The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between ATK FC and FC Goa will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

ATK vs FCG My Dream11 Team

Arindam Bhattacharya, Seriton Fernandes, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Carlos Pena, Pronay Halder, Michael Soorairaj, Hugo Boumous (captain), Ahmed Jahouh, Roy Krishna, Ferran Corominas (vice-captain)

ATK vs FCG SQUADS

ATK: Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Carl McHugh, Agus, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Francisco Francisco Hernández González, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobi Justin

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh, Liston Colacorandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco

