Dream11 Team Prediction ATK FC vs Mumbai City FC: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ISL Indian Super League 2019-20 Match 51 ATK vs MCFC at Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai 7:30 PM IST January 4: ATK vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today’s Indian Super League, ATK FC vs Mumbai City FC: Between ATK FC and Mumbai City FC. Also Check ATK FC Dream 11 Team Player List, Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Hosts Mumbai City FC would be aiming to continue their unbeaten streak, but are likely to face perhaps their toughest challenge when they play ATK FC in an Indian Super League game on Saturday. Mumbai registered their first ‘home win’ against laggards Hyderabad FC (2-1) when the two sides met at the Mumbai Football Arena last Sunday, with Modou Sougou scoring a brace. The Jorge Costa-managed team is unbeaten in the last six games and would take confidence from their win against Hyderabad. Currently, the hosts are fourth on the points table, while their opponents ATK are comfortably placed at the second spot with 18 points. The winning side will get three points.

Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

ATK vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Arindam Bhattacharya, Subashish Bose, A Garcia, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, Modou Sougou (vice-captain), Roy Krishna (captain)

ATK vs MCFC Squads

ATK: Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Carl McHugh, Agus, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Francisco Hernández, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobi Justin

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Anwar Ali, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Souvik Chakraborty, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou

