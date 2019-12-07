Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction ATK FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 33 ATK vs NEUFC at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati: An unbeaten NorthEast United face a tough challenge when they face ATK at home in an Indian Super League match on Saturday. It’s a clash that may have ramifications at the top of the table. NorthEast United are fourth with 10 points from six matches, while ATK are second with 11 points. With the top four sides yet to really pull clear of the chasing pack, the two teams will see this game as an opportunity to establish some gap between them and those below.

Though NorthEast are yet to taste defeat this season, their form has been a little inconsistent. They have played three draws from their previous four games. Coach Robert Jarni will need his team to convert these draws into wins. With the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Martin Chaves and Panagiotis Triadis playing well, the frontline has looked deadly, but they have been guilty of conceding cheap goals at the back.

The match will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Saturday (December 7). The live TV broadcast of the Indian Super League will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between ATK FC and NorthEast United FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

My Dream11 Team

Arindam Bhattacharya, Reagan Singh, Rakesh Pradhan, Pritam Kotal, Edu García, Panagiotis Triadis, José Leudo, Michael Soosairaj, Francisco Hernández González, David Williams (captain), Roy Krishna (vice-captain)

ATK vs NEUFC SQUADS

ATK FC: Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Carl McHugh, Agus, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Francisco Hernández González, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobi Justin

NorthEast United FC : Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirier, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Hearings, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Maximiliano Barreiro, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang

