Dream11 Team Prediction

ATK vs JFC: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Dream11 ISL 2019-20 Atletico Kolkata vs Jamshedpur FC at JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium 7:30 PM IST February 2:

Jamshedpur FC will look to arrest their slide when they host a high-flying ATK at the JRD Sports Complex here on Sunday.

Jamshedpur has suffered four defeats in their last five outings and needs to pick up as many wins as possible in their final five games to make it to the play-offs.

“Yes, we think we still have a chance to make it to the play-offs. The match is probably the most important match of the season because we are playing against a great team. It is a big challenge for us. It is probably our last chance to fight for the top-four,” said Iriondo.

Sergio Castel has been in good form having scored twice in as many games since his return from injury. However, in the absence of the experienced Tiri, the club does not have a recognised foreign centre-back as Memo, who is a midfielder by trade, has been filling in.

ATK vs JFC ISL 2019-20

Date: February 2, 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST (February 1)

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium

ATK vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Dmitrovic, De Blasis, Emerson, Sidnei, Feddal, Orellana, Cristoforo, Joaquain, Canales, Moron, Fekir

Probable XI:

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya, Agus, Sumit Rathi, Pritam Kotal, Edu García, Jesús Mongil, Javi Hernández, Michael Soosairaj, Prabir Das, Jobby Justin, Roy Krishna

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal, Narender, Memo, Bikash Jairu, Joyner Lourenco, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam, Noé Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, David Grande, Sergio Castel

SQUADS

ATK: Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Ricky Lallawmawma, Carl McHugh, Agus, Jesús Mongil, Pritam Kotal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Mandi, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Javi Hernández, Michael Soosairaj, Micheal Regin, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobby Justin

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal, Rafique Ali Sardar, Niraj Kumar, Augustin Fernandes, Tiri, Narender, Joyner Lourenco, Robin Gurung, Sandip Mandi, Keegan Pereira, Karan Amin, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam, Noé Acosta, Mobashir Rahman, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, C.K. Vineeth, Piti, Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Gourav Mukhi, David Grande

Check Dream11 Prediction / ATK Dream11 Team / Atletico Kolkata Dream11 Team / Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team / JFC Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more