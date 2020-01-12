Dream11 Team Prediction

ATK vs KBFC: Captain And Vice Captain For Today’s ISL Indian Super League 2019-20 Match 58 ATK FC vs Kerala Blasters FC at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 7:30 PM IST January 12: ATK are set to lock horns with Kerala Blasters in what should be an electric Hero Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday. ATK, two-time champions, and Kerala Blasters, two-time runners-up, have some history between them in the ISL. On both occasions that ATK won the title, it was the side from Kochi that they vanquished in the final.

However, Kerala are unbeaten in the last five matches against ATK and the home team will want to turn the tables this time, especially given that Kerala defeated them 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Kochi in the opening game of the season. “In the opening game, they didn’t know anything about us and we didn’t know anything about them. This game I know exactly where their weaknesses are and how are they scoring. I have a good game plan. I have never lost against ATK. So, I hope to get another win,” said Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie.

ATK vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Arindam Bhattacharya, Edu Garcia, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Jessel Carneiro, Francisco Gonzalez, Sergio Cidoncha, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Roy Krishna (captain), David Williams (vice-captain), Bartholomew Ogbeche

ATK vs KBFC Squads

ATK: Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Carl McHugh, Agus, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Komal Thatal, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Francisco Hernández González, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobi Justin

Kerala Blasters FC: Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia

Check Dream11 Prediction / ATK Dream11 Team / KBFC Dream11 Team / ATK FC Dream11 Team / Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more