Dream11 Team Prediction

ATK vs NEUFC: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Dream11 ISL 2019-20 Atletico De Kolkata vs NorthEast United FC at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Salt Lake Stadium 7:30 PM IST January 27:

ATK will be looking to avoid any slip-ups as they host struggling NorthEast United on Monday at the Salt Lake Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL).

ATK are placed third on the table, three points behind league leaders FC Goa and a point shy of second-placed Bengaluru FC. They are fresh off a win against leaders Goa while NorthEast, placed ninth on the table, are on a seven-match winless run.

With a strong record at home this time around (13 points taken from a possible 18), ATK will consider themselves favourites to take all three points against NorthEast. When you filter in the fact that NorthEast United have scored just three goals away from home, the task on their hands seems unenviable.

Roy Krishna, who has scored eight goals so far, is ATK’s biggest threat up front. His directness and ability to bring teammates into play has served Antonio Habas’ side well. However, he has not scored in the last four matches, despite providing assists to his teammates. He will be looking to put an end to that statistic against the team he has already scored a brace against.

ATK vs NEUFC ISL 2019-20

Date: January 27, 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST (January 27)

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Salt Lake Stadium

ATK vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Arindam

Defenders: Komorski, Pritam, Anas, Reagan

Midfielders: Soosairaj, Leudo, Hernandez

Forwards: Roy Krishna, Williams, Gyan

Probable XI:

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Agustin Iniguez, Carl McHugh, Jayesh Rane, Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

NEUFC: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Lalengmawia, Jose Leudo, Federico Gallego, Redeem Tlang, Rupert Nongrum, Asamoah Gyan

SQUADS

ATK: Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Ricky Lallawmawma, Carl McHugh, Agus, Jesús Mongol, Pritam Kotal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Mandi, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Javi Hernández, Michael Soosairaj, Micheal Regin, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobby Justin

NorthEast United FC: Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirei, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Ludo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Federico Gallego, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Hearings, Rupert Nongrum, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Andy Keogh, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang

Check Dream11 Prediction / ATK Dream11 Team / NorthEast United FC Dream11 Team / NEUFC Dream11 Team / Atletico De Kolkata Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more