Auckland Hearts Women lost their last match against Wellington Blaze Women by six wickets. They have won 4 out of their 6 matches which puts them on the second spot in the points table. Canterbury Magicians Women lost the match against Otago Sparks Women by 66 runs. They have lost 5 matches overall so far and are placed at the bottom of the points table.

TOSS – The toss between Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women will take place at 4.30 AM (IST) on January 1.

Time: 5.00 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – L Hughes

Batswomen – K Nation, K Perkins (vice-captain), L Down

All-Rounders – F Mackay, J Savage, A Peterson (captain)

Bowlers – L Tahuhu, G Sullivan, H Huddleston, R Lill’l

AH-W vs CM-W Probable Playing XIs

Auckland Hearts Women: Anna Peterson (captain), Katie Perkins, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Roz McNeill, Natasha van Tilburg, Arlene Kelly, Regina Lilii, Amie Hucker, Tariel Lamb

Canterbury Magicians Women: Allie Mace-Cochrane, Emma Kench, Frankie Mackay (captain), Gabby Sullivan, Jacinta Savage, Jodie Dean, Kate Ebrahim, Kirsty Nation/Nat Cox, Laura Hughes, Lea Tahuhu, Missy Banks

AH-W vs CM-W SQUADS:

Auckland Hearts: Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Roz McNeill, Anna Peterson (C), Bella Armstrong, Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri, Natasha van Tilburg.

Canterbury Magicians: Allie Mace-Cochrane, Nat Cox, Ella Chandler, Frankie Mackay (C), Laura Hughes, Gabby Sullivan, Kirsty Nation, Jacinta Savage, Lea Tahuhu, Missy Banks, Jess Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, Georgia Edge.

