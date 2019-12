Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20: Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 17 AH-W vs WB-W T20 at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland 05:00 AM IST December 30:

Wellington Blaze look unstoppable in this Women’s Super Smash 2019-20. They have won all the five matches they played in the tournament. The only team to be unbeaten in this competition as Auckland Hearts, who won their first four games, lost to Hinds last week by 22 runs. Let’s see who wins this mouth-watering clash.

TOSS – The toss between Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women will take place at 4.30 AM (IST) on December 30.

Time: 5.00 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper– Natalie Dodd

Batswomen – Katie Perkins, Saachi Shahri, Rebecca Burns

All-Rounders – Sophie Devine (captain), Anna Peterson (vice-captain), Amelia Kerr, Thamsyn Newton

Bowlers – Deanna Doughty, Holly Huddleston, Jess Kerr

AH-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XIs

Auckland Hearts Women: Anna Peterson (captain), Katie Perkins, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Roz McNeill, Natasha van Tilburg, Arlene Kelly, Regina Lilii, Amie Hucker, Tariel Lamb

Wellington Blaze Women: Rachel Priest (wicketkeeper), Sophie Devine (captain), Rebecca Burns, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Liz Green-Perry, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty

AH-W vs WB-W SQUADS:

