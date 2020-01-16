Dream11 Tips And Predictions
Dream11 Team Prediction Auckland vs Otago Super Smash 2019-20 Preliminary Final – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match AUK vs OTG of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Dunedin:
In the Preliminary Final of the Super Smash 2019/20 tournament, Otago will face Auckland at the University Oval, Dunedin on Friday, January 17 at 8:40 AM IST. Craig Cachopa will captain Auckland and Jacob Duffy will lead Otago.
TOSS – The toss between Auckland and Otago at 7:50 AM (IST) on January 17.
Time: 8:40 AM IST on January 17
Venue: University Oval, Dunedin.
My Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Glenn Phillips
Batsmen: Neil Broom (captain), Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly (vice-captain), Martin Guptill
All-Rounders: Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman
Bowlers: Nathan G Smith, Michael Rae, Ronnie Hira, Ben Lister
AUK vs OTG Probable Playing XIs
Auckland: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Philips, Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa, Corey Anderson, Ben Horne, Ronnie Hira, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville, Mitchell McCleneghan
Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen, Nathan G Smith, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Max Chu (wk), Michael Rae
AUK vs OTG SQUADS
Auckland Squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa, Robert ODonnell, Ben Horne, Ronnie Hira, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell McClenaghan, William Somerville, Corey Anderson, Ben Lister
Otago: Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dale Phillips, Max Chu (wk), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Travis Muller, Michael Rae, Dean Foxcroft, Matthew Bacon
