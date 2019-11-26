Dream11 Team Prediction

Auckland vs Otago The Ford Trophy 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips AUK vs OTG Match 12 at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln 3:30 AM IST:

Auckland have been in good form in the ongoing series, winning two before losing their last game against Wellington. They find themselves sitting pretty at the second spot in the points table. Otago, on the other hand, has won only 1 and lost 2 games out of total 3 they have played so far. Otago has lost their last 2 games after winning the opening fixture. Auckland will look to continue their winning momentum, whereas Otago would look to get back to winning ways.

TOSS – The toss between V will take place at 3:00 AM IST.

Time: 3:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

My Dream11 Team

WK: G Phillips

BAT: N Kelly (VC), M Guptill, C Munro, R O’Donnell

AR: M Rippon, D Foxcroft, S Solia (C)

BOWL: J Duffy, N Smith, B Lister

AUK vs OTG Probable XIs

Otago: Mitch Renwick (Wk), Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Dean Foxcroft, Nathan G Smith, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Matthew Bacon, and Dale Phillips.

Auckland: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Craig Cachopa (C), Sean Solia, Robert O’Donnell, Ben Horne (Wk), William Somerville, Kyle Jamieson, Mathew McEwan, and Ben Lister.

SQUADS

Auckland Squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, William Somerville, Kyle Jamieson, Mathew McEwan, Danru Ferns, Glenn Phillips, Craig Cachopa (C), Sean Solia, Robert ODonnell, Ben Horne, Mark Chapman, and Ben Lister.

Otago Squad



Mitch Renwick, Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Dean Foxcroft, Nathan G Smith, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Matthew Bacon, Dale Phillips, Blair Soper, Max Chu, and Michael Rae.

