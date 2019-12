Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Auckland vs Wellington Super Smash 2019-20: Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s T20 Match 16 AUK vs WEL T20 at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland 08:40 AM IST December 30:

Auckland, who registered their maiden win in their previous match against Central Districts, would want to carry on the momentum. They are currently on the fourth position in the league table. Wellington have won back to back games and are in scintillating form with every player in their respective department.

TOSS – The toss between Auckland vs Wellington will take place at 7:50 AM IST on December 30.

Time: 8.40 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Glenn Phillips (captain)

Batsmen – Martin Guptill, Michael Bracewell, Craig Cachopa, Jamie Gibson

All-Rounders – Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham (vice-captain), Malcolm Nofal

Bowlers –Logan van Beek, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ross ter Braak

AUK vs WEL Probable Playing XIs

Auckland: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wicketkeeper), Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa (captain), Corey Anderson, Sean Solia, Ronnie Hira, Ben Lister, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ross ter Braak

Wellington: Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Michael Pollard, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell (captain), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Malcolm Nofal, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek

AUK vs WEL SQUADS:

Auckland Squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips(w), Mark Chapman, Corey Anderson, Craig Cachopa(c), Sean Solia, Ronnie Hira, Ben Lister, Ross ter Braak, Mitchell McClenaghan, Robert ODonnell, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville

Wellington Squad: Devon Conway(w), Michael Pollard, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(c), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Malcolm Nofal, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett, Ian McPeake, Peter Younghusband

