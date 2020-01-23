Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Australia U19 vs England U19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Group B Match 16 AU-U19 vs EN-U19 at Diamond Oval IN Kimberley 1:30 PM IST January 23: Australia have had a mixed start to their world cup campaign having lost one and won one match so far. They started with a defeat to West Indies before thrashing Nigeria by 10 wickets. Their latest opponents England also lost their opening match, a 71-run defeat to West Indies. A win for either side will strengthen their chances for the Super League stage.

Toss

The toss between Australia U19 and England U19 will take place at 1:00 PM IST

Match Start time

The match starts at 1:30 PM IST

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Team

Tanveer Sangha (captain), Jake Fraser-McGurk (vice-captain), Patrick Rowe (wk), Tom Clark, Ben Charlesworth, Mackenzie Harvey, George Balderson, Lewis Goldsworthy, Hamidullah Qadri, Kasey Aldridge, Bradley Simpson

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Squads

England U19: Ben Charlesworth, Jordan Cox (wk), Tom Clark, Jack Haynes, Dan Mousley, Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Balderson (captain), Kasey Aldridge, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, George Hill, Scott Currie, Harry Duke, Sam Young

Australia U19: Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey (captain), Oliver Davies, Lachlan Hearne, Todd Murphy, Patrick Rowe (wk), Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Liam Marshall, Bradley Simpson, Corey Kelly, Matthew Willans, Cooper Connolly, Connor Sully

