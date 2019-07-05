DREAM 11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Prediction Australia vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s World Cup Match AUS vs SA at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: Australia would look to register their seventh victory of ICC World Cup 2019. Also, a victory for the Aaron Finch-led side would see them finish the league stage on top of this year’s mega-event, thus enabling them to play a dismantled New Zealand in the semis. They have played like outright favourites in this tournament and would look to continue their good run.

For South Africa, this game against Australia could see them regain their stature of one of the best teams in the world to some extent if they manage to beat Australia. However, that looks highly improbable given their depleted run in England this summer.

Date: July 6, 2019.

Toss: The toss between Australia and South Africa will take place at 5:30 PM IST.

Time: 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeping: Though Quinton dee Kock could well be one of the best wicket-keepers in the world right now, Alex Carrey’s ability to bat down the order and score runs at a brisk rate should be enough for him to be picked for this role.

Batting: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Faf du Plessis, Steve Smith, Rassie van der Dussen, with their current form should be the ideal selections as batsmen of the team.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Pat Cummins and Jason Beheredroff should be the ones getting selected as the bowling options in the team.

My Dream XI Team

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Pat Cummins, Jason Beherendroff, Imran Tahir.

Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa/Nathan Lyon.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

SQUADS

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi.

