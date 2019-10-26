Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I – Cricket Tips For Today’s AUS vs SL Match of T20I series in Adelaide: After beating world number one Pakistan 3-0 in their own backyard earlier this month, Sri Lanka will be high on confidence ahead of the three-match T20I series against Australia. The first chapter of Australia and Sri Lanka rivalry will be reopened on Sunday at the the Adelaide Oval. The visitors have been further strengthened by the return of their regular skipper Lasith Malinga, who had registered bowling figures of 5/6, including a hat-trick in his last T20I, played against New Zealand at home last month. Senior batsmen Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis too make a return to the squad to add more solidity.

On the other hand, for Australia, this series marks the beginning of their preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup which is less than a year away now. Skipper Aaron Finch, David Warner and Steve Smith make a formidable top three, with Ashton Turner, Alex Carey and Ben McDermott giving them enough firepower in the back end. The dynamic Glenn Maxwell, whose career-best unbeaten 145, off merely 65 balls, came against the same opposition provide Australia a psychological advantage.

TOSS – The toss between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place at 8.30 AM (IST).

Time: 9 AM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

My Dream11 Team

David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Kusal Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Alex Carey (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (VC), Nuwan Pradeep and Mitchell Starc.

AUS vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner/Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (C), Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep.

SQUADS

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Ben McDermott.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga (C), Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep, Shehan Jayasuriya, Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando.

