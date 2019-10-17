Dream11 Prediction Afghanistan T20 League

Dream11 Team Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Kabul Eagles Qualifier 2 Shpageeza Cricket League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match BD vs KE at Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground: Band-e-Amir Dragons failed to carry the winning momentum of the league stages in the Qualifier 1 of the (SCL) 2019 against Mis Ainak Knights. Despite winning three games on the trot, the Dragons couldn’t produce their best form which put them in a spot of bother ahead of the summit clash of Afghanistan T20 league. For finishing in one of the top two spots in the standings, Rashid Khan and Co. will get one another shot to reach the title clash of SCL as they face spirited Kabul Eagles in Qualifier 2 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Eagles batted beautifully in the Eliminator of Shpageeza Cricket League as they managed to defeat the Speen Ghar Tigers by 16 runs to advance forward in the tournament.

Dream11 Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Kabul Eagles Match Details

Time: The match between Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Kabul Eagles starts at 2.15 PM (IST).

Toss: 1.45 PM (IST).

Venue: Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Nasir Jamal, Shawkat Zaman, Asghar Afghan (VC), Hazratullah Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Samiullah Shenwari, Karim Janat, Afsar Zazai (WK), Nijat Masood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (C), Waqar Salamkheil.

BD vs KE Probable Playing XIs:

Band-e-Amir Dragons: Rashid Khan (C), Javed Ahmadi, Naveed Obaid, Shawkat Zaman, Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai (WK), Hayatullah, Batin Shah, Fareed Ahmed, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Nijat Masood.

Kabul Eagles: Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan (C), Younas Ahmadzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Waheedullah Shafaq, Mohammad Sardar (WK), Abdul Rehman, Amir Hamza, Waqar Salamkheil, Tendai Chatara.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Kabul Eagles Dream11 Team/ Band-e-Amir Dragons Dream11 Team/ KE Dream 11 Team/ BD Dream 11 Team/ BD vs KE Dream 11 Guru Tips and Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.